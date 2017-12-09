Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a mummy in one of two previously unexplored tombs across the Nile from the southern city of Luxor, the antiquities ministry said Saturday.

The tombs were found in the 1990s by German archaeologist Frederica Kampp, though she had only reached the entrance gate "but never entered", the ministry said.

It said that both tombs, which were given numbers by Kampp, were likely to date back to dynasties of the New Kingdom, which lasted several centuries until about 3,000 years ago.

Since Kampp's discovery "both tombs were left untouched" till an Egyptian archaeological mission started work.

Antiquities Minister Khaled al Enany was in Luxor to announce the discovery in Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis near the famed Valley of the Kings where many pharaohs, including Tutankhamun, were buried.

In addition to funerary items, archaeologists found "a mummy wrapped in linen", the ministry said, adding that "studies suggest the mummy could be for a top official or a powerful person".