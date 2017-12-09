Thousands of people rallied in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night in what organisers called a "March of Shame" in protest at alleged corruption in government.

Marchers chanted "Bibi go home", using the nickname of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is under police investigation over suspicions of various graft offences.

His close political ally MP David Bitan, parliamentary chairman of the ruling coalition, has also been grilled at length over separate allegations of bribery and links with organised crime during his time as deputy mayor of Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv.

Police closed the upscale Rothschild Boulevard and a number of surrounding main thoroughfares for the march but did not give an estimate of attendance.

The protest is billed as being non-partisan and some marchers wore T-shirts with the slogan "Not right, not left, straight" in Hebrew.

Haaretz newspaper put the turnout at about 10,000, sharply down from the tens of thousands who had marched a week earlier.

Today's demonstration comes amid widespread protests in Palestine and elsewhere in the world following US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.