Arab foreign ministers on Sunday urged the United States to abandon its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, saying the move would increase violence throughout the region.

The announcement by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday was a "dangerous violation of international law" and had no legal impact, the Arab League said in a statement after several hours of meetings attended by all its members in Cairo.

The Arab League meeting brought together foreign ministers from its member-states, took place as protests continued in the illegally-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Arab nations should consider imposing economic sanctions against the US to prevent it moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

"Pre-emptive measures (must be) taken against the decision ... beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions," Bassil said.

Hundreds of worshippers protested Trump's decision after Friday prayers at Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt, but security forces prevented them from marching to the city centre.