By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2017

Jozy Altidore opened the scoring in the 67th minute and Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 on Saturday in the MLS Cup to become the first Canadian champion in league history.

Toronto avenged a penalty-shootout loss to Seattle last year in the title game.

In the 67th, Sebastian Giovinco's pass from just inside the Seattle half helped Altidore split a pair of defenders. 

Altidore took a few steps to his left and fired the ball over goalkeeper Stefan Frei, setting off a wild celebration among the 30,584 fans that left BMO Field shaking.

Victor Vasquez made it 2-0 in injury time from close range after substitute Armando Cooper's shot rebounded off the post.

Altidore scored in Toronto's 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final. 

He had 15 goals in the regular season, second on the team to Giovinco's 16.

SOURCE:AP
