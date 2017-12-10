A survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing and the leader of the group that won this year's Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday urged the United States and North Korea to tone down their rhetoric and negotiate together to avoid a nuclear strike.

Tensions have risen markedly in recent months over North Korea's development, in defiance of repeated rounds of UN sanctions, of nuclear-tipped missiles capable of reaching the US.

A missile test last week prompted a US warning that North Korea's leadership would be "utterly destroyed" if war were to break out.

The Pentagon has mounted repeated shows of force after North Korean tests.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize by a Nobel committee that cited the spread of nuclear weapons by countries like North Korea and the growing risk of an atomic war.

Setsuko Thurlow, an 85-year-old survivor of the Hiroshima bombing on August 6, 1945, and Beatrice Fihn, ICAN's executive director Beatrice Fihn, will receive the prize together on Sunday at Oslo City Hall in front of King Harald and Queen Sonja.

"No human being should suffer what we suffered," Thurlow, who was 13 at the time of the attack and is now an ICAN campaigner, told reporters on Saturday.

"I deeply and strongly urge the leaders of North Korea and the US never to use nuclear weapons ... Negotiate.

"A diplomatic solution is the only solution."

"Dangerous rhetoric"