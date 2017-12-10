A controversial ballet based on the life of Russian dance legend Rudolf Nureyev opened at the Bolshoi Theatre on Saturday, despite an earlier premiere being pulled at the last minute and its director remaining under house arrest.

In a move unprecedented in the Moscow theatre's modern history, the Bolshoi in July cancelled the world premiere of Nureyev just three days before opening night, after director Kirill Serebrennikov was questioned in a criminal probe.

Serebrennikov was placed under house arrest in August in a fraud case supporters say is part of a politically motivated crackdown on Russia's arts community ahead of presidential elections next year.

Management cited an under-rehearsed cast for the delayed premiere but speculation swirled that it had been pulled because of the investigation or the ballet's treatment of Nureyev's homosexuality.

Several audience members said they had come to the opening night to show support for the director.

"I'm sure Kirill's talent will always be appreciated, with all my heart I wish him creative freedom and I'm sure that all the people who were here tonight will wish the same thing," said 28-year-old film actress Alexandra Korendyuk.

The "wonderful" performance received a standing ovation, she said.

"For people who love the theatre and ballet it was very touching, everyone worked incredibly well, and freedom to Kirill Serebrennikov," said actor Gurgen Tsaturyan, 46.

Some audience members were wearing t-shirts with the slogan "freedom to the director", he added.

Muscovites queued for hours to buy tickets for two performances of the new ballet when they went on sale last month, after the theatre announced in September the production would go ahead.

Adult audiences only