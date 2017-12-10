A non-profit group in Jordan is trying to help Syrian refugee girls by teaching how to play squash and practice English to help them compete in tournaments and get into good schools.

The organisation aims to turn girls participating in Squash Dreamers programme into international squash players.

"We want them to be at a level where they play in Jordan, in the Arab world and internationally and compete with other countries and show other countries how we created this project for Syrian girls to improve them and allow them to compete internationally," said coach Saad Hijazi.

"We train five times a week and training includes English lessons aimed at helping them compete in tournaments in Jordan and abroad," said Clayton Keir, a founder of Squash Dreamers.