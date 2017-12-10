An Iraqi military parade celebrating final victory over Daesh is underway in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, an Iraqi military spokesman said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared final victory over Daesh on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Iraqi forces recaptured the last areas still under Daesh control along the border with Syria and secured the western desert, Abadi said, thus marking the end of the war against the militants.

His announcement comes two days after the Russian military announced the defeat of the militants in neighbouring Syria, where Moscow is backing Syrian regime forces.

Abadi declared December 10 an annual national holiday.