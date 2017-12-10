WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq holds military parade celebrating victory over Daesh
Iraq's armed forces have held a military parade in Baghdad on Sunday to celebrate the victory announced by Prime Minister Haider al Abadi over Daesh.
Iraqis wave the national flag at the Tahrir Square in the capital Baghdad on December 10, 2017, during a military parade to mark the end of a three-year war against Daesh. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2017

An Iraqi military parade celebrating final victory over Daesh is underway in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, an Iraqi military spokesman said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Haider al Abadi declared final victory over Daesh on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Iraqi forces recaptured the last areas still under Daesh control along the border with Syria and secured the western desert, Abadi said, thus marking the end of the war against the militants.

His announcement comes two days after the Russian military announced the defeat of the militants in neighbouring Syria, where Moscow is backing Syrian regime forces.

Abadi declared December 10 an annual national holiday.

The parade was not being broadcast live and only state media was allowed to attend, but several squadrons of Iraqi helicopters flew over Baghdad on Saturday carrying Iraqi flags in an rehearsal for the victory parade.

Fighter jets were seen and heard flying over Baghdad's skies on Sunday.

Daesh seized control of large parts of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" and committing widespread atrocities.

Backed by a US-led coalition, Iraqi forces gradually retook control of all territory lost to Daesh over the last three years.

Experts warn that the group remains a threat, with the capacity as an insurgent group to carry out high-casualty bomb attacks using sleeper cells.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
