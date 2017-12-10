French baby-milk producer Lactalis has ordered a major international product recall because of fears of salmonella contamination after 26 children fell sick in France.

Company spokesman Michel Nalet said "nearly 7,000 tonnes" of product may have been contaminated, but the company is unable to say currently how much remains on the market, has been consumed or is in stock.

One of the world's biggest producers of dairy products sells its baby milk in packets ranging from 350 to 950 grammes which are marketed globally under a host of brand names.

The recall will affect consumers in countries as diverse as China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Britain and Sudan, underlining the reach of the company and the difficulty in trying to trace all the potentially at-risk powder.

Insufficient measures

Sunday's announcement by the company and regulators in the French economy ministry significantly widens the scare which first emerged at the start of the month with reports of 20 sick children under the age of six.

A statement from the economy ministry said the measures put in place by Lactalis since December 2 are "not sufficient to manage the risk of contamination" and a broader recall is necessary.

Salmonella symptoms include severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting. The illness – caused by intestinal bacteria from farm animals – is dangerous for the very young and elderly because of the risk of dehydration.