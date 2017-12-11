Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin condemned remarks by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who strongly reacted to the US decision on Jerusalem.

In a written statement issued on Sunday, Kalin urged Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory instead of attacking Turkey and its leader.

"Those who think that Jerusalem, our first Qiblah [direction of prayers], will become the capital of the occupation state by making a fait accompli, are wasting their time."

"Instead of attacking our country and our leader, the Israeli authorities should end the occupation of Palestinian territories," Kalin said.

The spokesman said that Israel has ignored international law and occupied territory that has belonged to Palestinians for hundreds of years.

"It is not possible to take seriously the accusations and claims made – which murdered thousands of innocent Palestinians, and turned the lands of Palestinians into open prisons – to suppress their guilty feelings."

"Like the rest of the world, the Republic of Turkey will continue to support the rights, the law and the oppressed people in Palestine," he added.

Shift in US policy