A Bahraini civil society group has defended sending a delegation to Israel as a gesture of tolerance and co-existence, state news agency BNA has reported, after news of the visit sparked wide anger on social media.

The visit came amid high emotions in the Arab world over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US Embassy there from Tel Aviv, a move that was widely condemned across the Arab world.

The visit by 24 delegates from the group called "This is Bahrain" has prompted a hashtag #Bahrain_resists_normalisation, in which Twitter users declared their opposition to what some called an "act of treason" against Palestinians and Bahrainis.