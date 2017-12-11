EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, meeting on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Brussels, has joined many EU leaders in expressing disapproval of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Foreign ministers from the 28-member bloc are set to urge Netanyahu – making the first visit to the EU by an Israeli premier in more than two decades – to restart "meaningful" dialogue aimed at reaching peace with the Palestinians.

Mogherini said during a joint media address that "the only realistic solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine is based on two states with Jerusalem as the capital of both."

The bloc would continue to recognise the "international consensus" on Jerusalem, she said.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

The visit comes after US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the Israeli capital – a move widely condemned by international leaders.

Mogherini repeated the Union's commitment to a two-state solution and that it was in Israel's interest to find a sustainable solution to its conflict with the Palestinians.

The EU, she said, would step up its peace efforts and would hold talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas next month.

But Netanyahu praised Trump's move and said he expected Europeans to follow suit.

"It makes peace possible because recognising reality is the substance of peace, the foundation of peace," Netanyahu told reporters as he was greeting by Mogherini before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

"There is now an effort an effort to bring forward a new peace proposal by the American administration. I think we should give peace a chance. I think we should see what is presented and see if we can advance this peace."

TRT World'sKevin Ozebek reports from Brussels.

EU-Israel cooperation

Netanyahu said Trump's move, condemned by the Palestinians and by European governments, should be emulated by them.

"It's time that the Palestinians recognise the Jewish state and also recognise the fact that it has a capital. It's called Jerusalem," he said.

"I believe that, even though we don't have an agreement yet, this is what will happen in the future. I believe that all, or most, of the European countries will move their embassies to Jerusalem, recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and engage robustly with us for security, prosperity and peace."

The Israeli leader stressed his country's partnership with Europe, saying its intelligence cooperation had helped prevent militant attacks while its security role in the Middle East had curbed Daesh's expansion in the region.