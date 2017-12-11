Turkey's economy grew by a strong 11.1 percent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period last year, official statistics showed on Monday, with the high reading driven by one-off effects as well as resilient output.

The figure was even well above the consensus market forecast, which had been for 10.0 percent growth.

The economy had grown by 5.3 percent in the first quarter and 5.4 percent year-on-year in the second, according to revised figures.

Growth was driven by construction and services as well as a strong rise in exports, official data published by the Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat) showed.