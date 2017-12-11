Long on rhetoric and short on punitive actions: Palestinians have slammed an Arab League resolution that counters US President Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The League released a two-page resolution on late Saturday after diplomats of the 22 Arab states gathered in Egypt. The group "condemned" Trump's stance and called it a "grave" development.

Palestinian reaction was swift.

"The useless entity (Arab League) should dissolve now," one popular Gaza-based blogger Omar Gharieb told TRT World, "and save all the money it wastes on repetitive powerless statements."

"[Arab states] are responding with the same routine, lacklustre language of the past," Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian author who specialises in the Israel-Palestine conflict said, "knowing full well that such approach will not make an iota of difference or reverse the US decision or Israeli transgressions."

The League stopped short of calling for consequences for the US, despite some members calling for an embargo on US imports and the downgrading of ties with Washington.

Baroud said that the League is going through "the same predictable motions" and is "impotent and ineffective."

Why is Trump's move controversial?

Last week's US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital and the announcement that the US Embassy would relocate from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has sparked global fury.

Israel says that all of Jerusalem is its capital.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which Israel occupied and annexed in a 1967 war, as the capital of a future independent state.

The League's resolution, which also calls for UN Security Council action on Trump's decision, doesn't match up to the outrage visible in the streets of occupied West Bank, blockaded enclave of Gaza and in protests elsewhere in the world.

Immediately after the resolution was made public, Turkey called on the alliance of Muslim states to do more than condemn the US stance while Iraq's foreign minister Ibrahim al Jaafari warned that the resolution did not match the gravity of the situation.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil suggested Arab nations must consider imposing economic sanctions against the US "beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions."

But the League went ahead with the resolution regardless.

Should sanctions be on the table?

"A real Arab position should have included sanctions against the US, as per Lebanon's demand. It should have called for immediate end of all diplomatic ties with Israel and with any Arab country maintaining contacts with Tel Aviv, openly or secretly," Baroud said.

Baroud said the resolution should have also offered "a clear future strategy" to help Palestinians as they navigate through this sensitive transition, by reaching out to new alliances.