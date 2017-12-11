Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said on Monday that elements of Moscow's military contingent to Syria had already begun returning to Russia, RIA news agency reported. But Washington has already expressed scepticsm about Russia's statement.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the withdrawal of a significant part of Russia's military in Syria during a surprise visit to the war-torn country, after saying the problem of Daesh in Syria has been solved "spectacularly".

"I order the defence minister and the chief of general staff to start withdrawing the Russian group of troops to their permanent bases," Putin said as he visited Khmeimim air base.

However, the US was quick to point out that "Russian comments about removal of their forces do not often correspond with actual troop reductions, and do not affect US priorities in Syria," said Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon.

Putin, who was welcomed by Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad at the military base added, "I have taken a decision: a significant part of the Russian troop contingent located in Syria is returning home to Russia."

The Syrian opposition delegation said on Monday they welcomed any action to promote peace in Syria, following Putin's announcement.

The visit marks Putin's first trip to Syria and comes as the regime forces have retaken control over most of Syria under Russian air cover.

Russia first launched air strikes in Syria in September 2015 in its biggest Middle East intervention in decades, turning the tide of the conflict in Assad's favour while dramatically increasing Moscow's own influence in the Middle East.

'Task solved spectacularly'