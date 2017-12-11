Russia and Egypt have signed a deal to start work on Dabba Nuclear Power Plant after the two presidents met in Cairo on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Cairo on Monday for talks on co-operation and tensions in the Middle East after Washington's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital triggered unrest in the Muslim and Arab world.

"Russia is ready in principle to resume direct passenger flights to Egypt and an agreement is expected to be signed in the near future," Putin said after meeting Sisi.

Moscow halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in 2015 after militants bombed a Russian Metrojet flight leaving from the tourist resort of Sharm el Sheikh, killing 224 people onboard.

Military ties

Putin's visit reflects growing ties between Russia and Egypt, the second-largest recipient of US military aid after Israel and a strategic US partner in the Middle East because of its control of the Suez Canal.

After taking office, Sisi has bought billions of dollars' worth of Russian weapons, including fighter jets and assault helicopters.

In November, Russia's government published a draft agreement between Russia and Egypt allowing both countries to use each other’s air space and air bases for their military planes.