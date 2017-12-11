Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Turkey on Monday. The decision on the meeting came following the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a decision condemned by the international community.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin are expected to discuss the latest developments on Jerusalem and the situation in Syria in particular, said the Turkish presidency announcing the visit on its website.

During a phone conversation with Erdogan last week, Putin told him that he was “deeply concerned” by Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, urging the parties to restart peace negotiations.

The one-day meeting between Erdogan and Putin will be the third in one month and the seventh between the two leaders this year, the last one held in the Russian city of Sochi on November 22 included Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Russian stance on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russia has been taking action to promote a political initiative regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine, as Putin focuses on an attempt to convene a summit in Moscow between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Putin wants do this with the help of Egypt.

Last year in August, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that Putin pledged to directly intervene in the crisis:

“Putin has told me that he is ready to receive Abbas and Netanyahu in Moscow to carry out direct talks to find a solution.”

Neither side responded to the initiative eagerly since both parties have preconditions to restart peace talks. Palestine demands ending new Israeli settlements in Palestinian land, a practice the UN describes as illegal. And Israel, for its part, wants Palestine to recognise Israel as a Jewish state. The international agreements would support a two-state solution.

Since such role would strengthen Russia’s position as peacemaker in the Middle East, where the US and the West have failed, Moscow is trying to remain neutral.

Although the US is the first country that has recognised Jerusalem entirely as the Israeli capital, Russia has already given signs that it will recognise part of the city as Israel’s capital.

The Russian foreign ministry has announced it “views West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

However, it also disagrees with “the illegality of Israel’s settlement policy in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.”

Putin travelled to Egypt to meet Sisi, where he is also expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the crisis.

There are also differences between Russia and Israel in regards to other regional issues, including Syria and the regional position of Iran, which is an arch foe of Israel. Netanyahu already asked Putin to stop Iranian-backed militias on the Syrian border with Israel. And also told Putin that they will continue to target those groups in Syria, even though Russia is allied with Iran in the Syrian war.