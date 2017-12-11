Turkish football giants FC Besiktas paid tribute Sunday to 46 people killed in twin bombings near the team's stadium, as others held commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the attacks.

"The pain is as raw as the first day," the club said in a statement.

Last Sunday, about 100 people gathered at the Vodafone Park near the stadium and laid wreaths and held a minute's silence at 19:29 GMT (22:29 pm) – the time of the attack.

"How can one fire on and throw bombs at people who ensure our security? How can we live without our police and army? Who will protect us," Sadet Firat, who was at the site, said.

"I hope this does not happen again, that's all that I want," added Ali Ucan.

On December 10 last year, 39 police officers and seven members of the public were killed when two bombs exploded within seconds of each other in the heart of Istanbul.