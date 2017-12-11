Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday intensified efforts to rally Middle Eastern countries against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, setting up talks with leaders, beginning in Cairo.

Abbas met President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, which has been a key broker in past peace talks with Israel and between fighting Palestinian factions, before heading for Istanbul to give a speech, his office said.

Arab states condemned US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision last week, and vowed to press international bodies to take action against it.

Sisi, after a separate meeting with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the US moving its Israel embassy to Jerusalem would have "dangerous effects on peace and security in the region".

Abbas met the head of the Arab League in Cairo on Monday, local media reported. Arab foreign ministers held an hours-long emergency meeting at the weekend and vowed to seek a UN Security Council resolution rejecting the US move, but gave few details on other measures they would take.

The Palestinians hope for concrete action.

"Daring Palestinian and Arab decisions are required in the coming stage, which is very important," Abbas' spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah told Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

World powers have said the US move will impede peace efforts in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict as anger spreads across the region.

The Trump administration says it is still committed to the peace process.