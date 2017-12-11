Philippine public officials showed "reckless disregard of processes" in carrying out a programme to immunise hundreds of thousands of children, a senator leading an investigation into the government's use of a new dengue vaccine said.

On December 1, the Philippines halted the use of Dengvaxia after its maker French drug firm Sanofi said the vaccine itself might, in some cases, increase the risk of severe dengue in recipients not previously infected by the virus.

On Monday, Sanofi urged the Philippines to lift the suspension of its anti-dengue vaccine, insisting it was safe, but the government accused the firm of "dishonesty."

But the company's regional head said on Monday that removing the vaccine from the Philippine market did the public a "disservice", as it was safe and effective for most Filipinos.

"That will be a regression in the country's approach in solving a major public health concern and a disservice to the Filipino people," Thomas Triomphe, Sanofi Pasteur's head of Asia-Pacific, said at a Senate hearing.

"Doing so would in effect leave 90 percent of the population at the mercy of an epidemic which has been found to be preventable," Triomphe added, referring to health department figures on the number of Filipinos who contract dengue.

Preventable disease

The vaccination programme was launched last year by the administration of previous president Benigno Aquino, making the Philippines the first nation to use Dengvaxia on a mass scale.

About 830,000 schoolchildren had received at least one dose of the vaccine under the public programme while 32,000 patients were vaccinated in private hospitals, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on Monday.

During the Senate hearing, Duque accused Sanofi officials of "mental dishonesty" about the vaccine's effectiveness, saying he doubted their assurances.

Dengue is not as serious as malaria, but it kills about 20,000 people each year and infects hundreds of millions as it spreads rapidly in many parts of the world. The Philippines reports an average of 200,000 cases every year, the DOH said.

Senate inquiry

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the investigation panel, said on Monday that the programme's approval and procurement were done with "undue haste," given how quickly the Department of Health (DOH) got funding for the $69.55-million (3.5-billion-peso) campaign.