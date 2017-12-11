WORLD
Dissatisfaction with Palestinian leaders brews among Palestinians
Some Palestinians in Jerusalem are accusing their own political leaders of failing to lead their people in Jerusalem, whose life has become more difficult under Israeli control.
A Palestinian protestor throws stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 11, 2017

When US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, there was universal condemnation of the decision.

The announcement last week Wednesday sparked protests across the globe, but some among the Palestinians in Israel have questioned the way their leaders have reacted.

Protests in Jerusalem appear to have been muted in comparison to those held on the West Bank and in Gaza.

In some instance there has been outright dissatisfaction over the way the Palestinian leaders have handled the situation. 

TRT World's Iolo ap Daffydd reports from the West Bank

SOURCE:TRT World
