The former chief financial officer of a company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical “Soup Nazi” character on the TV comedy “Seinfeld” pleaded guilty on Monday to tax evasion, according to court records.

Robert Bertrand, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay taxes before US District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn federal court. Michael Weil, a lawyer for Bertrand, declined to comment on the plea.

Bertrand, who was CFO of Soupman Inc, was charged by federal prosecutors in May with depriving the U.S. Internal Revenue Service of roughly $594,000 of taxes by failing to report $2.85 million of cash and stock that a subsidiary of Soupman quietly awarded employees from 2010 to 2014.

Soupman, which was not charged, said at the time it was suspending Bertrand. The company could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Restitution agreed

As part of his plea, Bertrand agreed to pay about $78,500 in restitution, representing the amount he personally benefited, according to John Marzulli, a spokesman for the office of Acting US Attorney Bridget Rohde in Brooklyn.