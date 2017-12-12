Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara and Moscow were on the same page regarding the US move on Jerusalem and added that the two leaders would keep in contact on the issue.

Russia President Putin said, "Both Russia and Turkey believe, the resolution of the US to move the American embassy to Jerusalem is far from helping the situation in the region which is difficult as it is today."

The two presidents were speaking at a press conference in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Putin made stops in Syria and Egypt before landing in Turkey; the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital topping his agenda in several meetings.

S-400 systems

Turkish and Russian officials will meet to finalise Turkey's S-400 surface-to-air missile systems deal in the coming week, Erdogan said at the news conference with Putin.

"Our officials will come together in the coming week to finalise the S-400 issue," President Erdogan said.