The image of a doner kebab makes many people hungry for lunch or a late night snack.

But the European Parliament may put a stop to that, as it debates Germany's favourite snack on Tuesday, when MEPs will vote whether to tighten controls on the phosphate additives commonly used in the meat.

News of the potential ban has led to panic in the German media, with people wondering if it could be the end of the hugely popular snack introduced decades ago by Turkish immigrants.

"It's possible to make doner without adding phosphates. But our question is, why are we not allowed to use phosphates in doner when meat producers, cheese producers, drink makers, and so on are allowed to use them?" Gursel Ulber, Association of Doner Producers in Europe told TRT World.