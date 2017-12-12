A Somali television journalist was killed in a car bombing in the capital Mogadishu on Monday, an editor for the TV station and local authorities said.

Mohamed Ibrahim Gabow had borrowed the car from a friend, Mohamed Moalim Mustaf, an editor at Kalsan TV, told Reuters.

"Unexpectedly it exploded and he died on the spot. We do not know who was behind it," he added.

Local government officials confirmed the incident.