US prosecutors on Tuesday brought federal charges against a Bangladeshi man, accusing him of using a weapon of mass destruction in Monday's bombing of a Manhattan commuter hub.

Akayed Ullah, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, bombing a public place, destruction of property by means of explosive and use of a destructive device.

Akayed Ullah told police interviewers after the blast that "I did it for the Islamic State (Daesh)," according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said, on the morning of the attack, he posted on his Facebook page, "Trump you failed to protect your nation."

The suspect began the process of self-radicalization in 2014 when he began viewing pro-Daesh materials online and carried out his attack because he was angry over US policies in the Middle East, prosecutors said.

New York officials on Tuesday also charged Akayed Ullah with terrorism, accusing him of setting off a pipe bomb, as investigators in his home country questioned his wife.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism, and making a terroristic threat under New York state law, the New York Police Department said.