The fossilised bones of an ancient penguin the size of a pro-wrestler have been discovered in New Zealand, scientists said Tuesday, dubbing the creature "monster bird".

With an average height of 1.7 metres (5.5 feet) and a weight of 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds), the giant bird is thought to be one of the world's biggest extinct penguin species, easily dwarfing its cuddly-looking modern descendants.

Its huge frame has earned it the scientific name "kumimanu", meaning "monster bird" in the Maori language, researchers wrote in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

"It is remarkable that even these early forms reached such an enormous size," said German paleontologist and study co-author Gerald Mayr.