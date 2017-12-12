As the #MeToo movement of harassment victims speaking out has gathered pace in the worlds of politics and entertainment, US President Donald Trump has found himself once again in the crosshairs.

So far, more than 100 members of Congress have called for a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump, including his target on Tuesday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Three women who claim they were sexually harassed by Trump before he ran for president urged lawmakers Monday to open the inquiry into his alleged misconduct, which includes unwanted kissing, touching and groping.

Trump struck back in a series of tweets -- and seemingly accused Democrats of egging on the women who addressed reporters about the alleged harassment.

He also antagonized several female Democrats by calling Gillibrand a "lightweight senator... who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)."

Gillibrand retorted by calling Trump's social media post "a sexist smear" that sought to silence her amid a renewed chorus of women calling for Trump to be investigated over past sexual impropriety.

Gillibrand fired back with a tweet of her own.

"I will not be silenced on this issue. Neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday," she told reporters.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said only those with minds "in the gutter" would see the tweet as suggestive.

"There is no way that this is sexist at all," Sanders said.

Democrats fire back

Democrats rushed to Gillibrand's defense, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who herself has been a target of Trump's taunts, and who used incendiary language of her own.