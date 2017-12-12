French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a bleak assessment on the global fight against climate change to dozens of world leaders and company executives on Tuesday, telling them: "We are losing the battle".

"We're not moving quickly enough. We all need to act," Macron said, seeking to breathe new life into a collective effort that was weakened this summer when President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of an international accord brokered in the French capital two years ago.

Modern-day science was revealing with each day the danger that global warming posed to the planet, he said.

"We are losing the battle," he said, urging the assembled heads of states, ministers and executives to launch a new phase in the fight against global warming.

No internationally binding commitments will be made at Tuesday's "One Planet" summit.

In focus is how public and private financial institutions can mobilise more money and how investors can pressure corporate giants to shift towards more ecologically friendly strategies.

More than 200 institutional investors with $26 trillion in assets under management said on Tuesday they would step up pressure on the world's biggest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to combat climate change.

That, they said, would be more effective than threatening to pull the plug on their investments in companies, which include Coal India, Gazprom, Exxon Mobil and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.