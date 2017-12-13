A Palestinian teenager has become the symbol of ongoing protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision last week to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Fawzi al Junaidi, 16, was detained on Thursday during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and dragged away blindfolded by dozens of Israeli soldiers.

The image has become one of the iconic images against the Trump's decision.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the young man’s uncle, Rashad al Junaidi, said his nephew had been “accidentally” detained while grocery shopping for his family.

“He was badly beaten and detained by Israeli soldiers,” the young man’s uncle said.

Al Junaidi said his nephew was the sole breadwinner for his seven-member family.

“He had to drop out of school and find work to meet his family’s needs,” he added, going on to urge the Palestinian authorities – and human rights groups – to help secure the young man’s release.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, al Junaidi's uncle said his nephew's detention period had been extended for three days by a court at Israel’s Ofer Military Prison.

His nephew, he added, was now slated to appear in court again on Thursday.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last Wednesday, drawing condemnations from across the Arab and Muslim world.