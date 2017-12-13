In Pictures: California wildfires continue to rage
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In this early morning December 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters working on structure protection, keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria, California. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2017

Out-of-control California wildfires that have destroyed nearly 700 homes crept closer to the upscale hillside community of Montecito on Tuesday despite calmer winds that slowed its progress.

One of the several fires, the Thomas fire, which broke out in the western US state on December 4 near the community of Ojai, has since traveled 43 kilometres (26 miles) to become the fifth-largest blaze in state history. 

Officials said that while the conflagration charred another 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) overnight, a break in the hot, dry Santa Ana winds on Tuesday sapped its forward momentum and allowed crews to prevent further damage to homes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
