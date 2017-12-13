Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome had twice the permissible amount of asthma medication in his system during the Vuelta race in September, cycling's governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Wednesday.

An anti-doping test that the British Team Sky rider took during the race in Spain on September 7 showed double the permitted level of the drug salbutamol in his body.

The UCI has asked Froome to provide more information but has not suspended him.

Racer suffers acute asthma

Froome's Team Sky said in a statement that Froome was told by the UCI that the test revealed a concentration of salbutamol of 2,000 nanograms, twice the permissible dosage.

Sky said that the 32-year-old Kenyan-born rider had taken additional salbutamol after he "experienced acute asthma symptoms" during the final week of the race.

Salbutamol is a drug that helps expand lung capacity. It can be used as a performance-enhancing drug to increase endurance.

After successfully defending his Tour de France title in July, Froome went on to win the Spanish Vuelta in September for the first time.

"My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor's advice to increase my salbutamol dosage," Froome said.