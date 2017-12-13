The European Parliament on Wednesday narrowly defeated plans to ban an additive that is considered a key product in industrial meats for the popular doner kebab.

Needing an absolute majority of at least 376 votes for a ban on phosphates, the legislature fell three votes short. The vote was 373-272 with 30 abstentions.

The decision had been long awaited by the doner kebab industry, which says it needs the phosphates to keep the frozen meat juicy, tender and tasty for consumption. Others argued that the phosphates are a health risk that could cause cardiovascular diseases.

"We saved your kebab. You're welcome," said the Christian Democrat EPP group, which argued for keeping the phosphates in since it claims there is no proof of negative health effects.