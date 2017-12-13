Macron’s Libya stunt might smack of colonialism, but it will at least stop many looking at the source of the problem: the Elysee itself.

I’m told when alcoholics go to self-help meetings, they are told that admitting to their condition is half of the healing process. After watching two weeks of the French President Emmanuel Macron place himself at the centre of Africa’s woes – and then just recently make the news again with his controversial comments in Algeria - many might wonder how he will ever get to the halfway point.

And it’s pretty much the same with the EU which just held a summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast where the subject of the migrant crisis in Libya once again came up. And once again the wholesale denial from EU chiefs chimed with Macron’s views about Libya.

The problem with the Libya migration crisis is that it’s really got less to do with Libya and can be sourced to other countries and how France and the EU deals with them. But that won't stop Macron confidently announcing just recently that the Libyan human traffickers need to be dealt with harshly through military force.

This comment serves many purposes and was dutifully written up by a gaggle of journalists, many of whom have never even been to Africa - even on holiday.

It brilliantly distracts the media – and to some extent other EU member states’ premieres – from blaming both France and the EU for the migrant crisis in the first place. It also squares with Macron’s verve as an EU leader who has taken on the job of EU foreign policy Tzar stealing Federica Mogherini’s thunder; the former Italian foreign minister who has been a great talker for four years in her Brussels office - Macron now positions himself as the doer.

Macron is a slave to the allusion of EU euphoria. He believes in the federal dream of the EU being a superstate and being much bolder when it takes decisions which don’t always align themselves with the US or Russia.

The problem with this fantasy though, like many dreams, is that it requires a colossal amount of denial and bare-faced lying about the unpalatable facts.

Explosive message falls on deaf ears

It may well be that Macron has deceived us all with the award winning performance in Burkina Faso where he told university students not to look to him as the leader of their country, but to the President (who was present at the talk). The middle class kids from privileged backgrounds might have bought it. But the masses who are struggling to live on a dollar a day due to France’s post-colonial policies felt the need to throw a live hand grenade at Macron’s car and pelt it with rocks.

But he didn’t get the message. And neither did the EU who hosted a conference a few days later and espoused how Brussels would create jobs, support peace initiatives, focus on the youth, support culture, assist business; hell, even the environment got a mention.

But what was not on that long list of euro-garble was cracking down on human rights atrocities carried out by many African leaders who are recipients of billions of dollars of EU aid, both from the EU and even multilaterally from France.

It’s here where Macron’s impressive swagger and the EU PR machine get caught out for pulling off a remarkable deception about the so-called migrant crisis in Libya.

In a previous conference in Paris, Macron, Merkel and the EU agreed more money needed to be given to African governments[endif] and this notion was pushed at the Abidjan conference once again, with a pledge to invest 44 billion. But how much of that money will actually reach the people it is meant to benefit?

Macron himself is delusional about both the EU’s power and its own responsibility in Africa. Even for France’s history, he wants to look at Africa in the same way that Germans under the age of 40 look at their Nazi history. Airbrush it out, in other words.

This point was beautifully demonstrated just this week when he told a student in Algeria that he should forget about France’s 130 year colonial rule, as if it was something akin to unfriending someone on Facebook. But he couldn’t quite lead by example himself as he told the Algerians that they need to hand over those who fought against the French during their struggle for independence.

Before you even tackle the subject of those former colonies and how France is responsible for their demise (countries like Niger, Chad and the CAR are the poorest countries in the world), other EU governments who don’t swallow everything that Macron tells them should put both the EU and Paris under the microscope and ask themselves this: what’s the real deal?

Is there a link between the aid being pumped into these countries – unchecked with no link to human rights reform – and the hundreds of middle class Africans who don’t want to stick around and see themselvs become a victim of rape, false imprisonment, detention without trial, torture or merely having their personal assets seized by regimes which habitually carry out these techniques under the pretext of ‘governance’ – a word touched upon in the EU spiel handed out in the conference.

What Macron is trying to do by shifting the attention to the Libyan traffickers is to ensure that no one really makes the link between hundreds of millions of dollars given to African leaders each year, and the people fleeing the brutality of the regimes’ that receive this money.

The problem of the Libyan immigration crisis is not at the end of the long road to Libya’s coastline. It is at the beginning in the capitals of the former French colonies.