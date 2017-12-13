Raelene Castle shattered the glass ceiling Tuesday by becoming Rugby Australia's new chief executive, making her the first woman to oversee the sport anywhere in the world.

She takes over from Bill Pulver, who quit in the fallout from Western Force being axed from Super Rugby.

Castle, a former boss of Netball New Zealand, has been tasked with unifying the sport after the protracted and acrimonious Super Rugby saga.

She beat more than 200 candidates, including highly-fancied former Wallabies captain Phil Kearns.

"Raelene is an extremely impressive executive who covered every base as far as what the board was looking for in a chief executive officer to lead our game into an important new chapter," said Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne.

"She offers an incredible wealth of experience in sports administration and business, with an outstanding track record in commercial, marketing and communications roles."

Fresh set of eyes