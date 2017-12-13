South Africa's High Court ruled on Wednesday that President Jacob Zuma must set up a judicial inquiry into state influence-peddling within 30 days, the latest in a series of judicial blows to his scandal-tinged administration.

Upholding a recommendation by South Africa's corruption-fighting Public Protector, High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said an application by Zuma challenging the inquiry was "ill-advised and reckless" and an abuse of the judicial process.

The ruling comes days after the same court dealt a stinging rebuke to Zuma by ruling that his appointment of a state prosecutor to decide whether to reinstate corruption charges against him was not valid and should be set aside immediately.

Zuma challenged presidential precedent

Zuma had challenged the right of the Public Protector to call for a judicial inquiry and the appointment by the chief justice of a judge to head it, saying it was the president's prerogative whether to set up such an inquiry.

It was not immediately clear if Zuma would appeal against Wednesday's ruling and his spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

On Friday, Zuma said he will appeal against the High Court's ruling that his appointment of a state prosecutor was not valid and that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should instead appoint a new public prosecutor within 60 days.

Ramaphosa, the main rival for the ANC leadership to former African Union chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is Zuma's favoured candidate and ex-wife, has recently stepped up criticism of Zuma's scandal-plagued government.

Not Zuma's first corruption allegation

The 75-year-old president has faced and denied numerous corruption allegations since taking office in 2009 and has survived several votes of no-confidence in parliament.

In October, the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an earlier High Court decision reinstating nearly 800 corruption charges relating to an arms deal that were filed against Zuma but shelved before he ran for president in 2009.

The revival of the charges could increase pressure on Zuma to step down before his term ends in 2019.