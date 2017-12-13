Brazil topped the list of the world's most important Places to Watch for deforestation on Wednesday, in a new initiative that uses near real-time satellite to highlight forest loss.

Satellites detected more than 50,000 hectares of tree cover loss - equivalent to more than 60,000 soccer fields - since October in the Kayapó Indigenous Territory in the Brazilian Amazon, Global Forest Watch (GFW), a U.S.-based charity said.

"September saw the most fires ever recorded in a single month, and 2017 now is on track to break the record for most fires in a single year," GFW said.

"Though there is a drought happening, almost all of the fires are human-caused, likely to clear forest for agriculture."

Forest fires in Brazil and Indonesia contributed to a record loss in global tree cover in 2016, equivalent to the size of New Zealand, that could accelerate deforestation blamed for climate change, GFW said.

Objections

Brazil's environmental protection agency Ibama took issue with the group's findings, telling the Foundation in an email that it found far less deforestation in its reading of its satellite monitoring and data from the country's National Institute of Space Research (INPE).

Ibama said it found just 879 hectares of deforestation in 2016-2017 in the Kayapó territory.

"Therefore, it is incorrect to say that 50,000 hectares of deforestation in the protected area would have occurred," Ibama said.

Deforestation in indigenous lands fell by 16 percent, it added.