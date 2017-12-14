A World Trade Organization conference dampened from the start by criticism from the United States ended Wednesday without any substantial agreements.

The ministerial-level meeting that wrapped up in Argentina's capital addressed trade issues involving food and agriculture, e-commerce, development and fisheries subsidies.

"Members did not manage to agree on final substantive agreements this time," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said at the closing ceremony.

"It's not every time that ministers meet that they're going to be to be able to strike deals of the magnitude of what we achieved in Bali and Nairobi, but that doesn't diminish the disappointment that we feel."

The 164-nation WTO, which works to bring down trade barriers and resolve disputes, needs the agreement of all members to reach agreements.

"There was a political decision by some members who had a position against integrated trade. This put us in a turning point. It brought us to a cross point. That did not happen during our previous meeting in Nairobi," said the chairwoman of the conference, former Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra.

Failure to strike any big deals

The failure to strike any big deals in Buenos Aires and the lack of US leadership, which has left a power vacuum, highlighted uncertainty at the trade organization.

The stalemate dashed hopes for new deals on e-commerce and curbs to farm and fisheries subsidies and raised questions about the body's ability to govern increasingly disputed global trade.

"We have not achieved any multilateral outcomes," European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference. "The sad reality is that we did not even agree to stop subsidizing illegal fishing."

She said the meeting laid bare one of the WTO's biggest deficiencies - that all agreements must have the unanimous consent of all 164 member countries. She said the US was partly to blame but that other countries also blocked progress.

The failure to agree on new deals means that talks on the same trade topics will continue. WTO delegates agreed to set a new goal for a reaching a comprehensive fisheries subsidy by the time of the next ministerial conference in 2019.

Trade ministers instead emphasized the WTO's post-conference work programs, such as efforts to improve market efficiency, curb excess industrial capacity and improve subsidy transparency.

Plurilateral agreements as solution

Malmstrom said "short-term plurilateral arrangements within the WTO framework" were the best way forward. Two such arrangements came together at the Buenos Aires conference.