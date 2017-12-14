No negotiations can be held with North Korea until it improves its behaviour, a White House official said on Wednesday, raising questions about US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's offer to begin talks with Pyongyang any time and without pre-conditions.

"Given North Korea's most recent missile test, clearly right now is not the time," a White House official told Reuters.

Tillerson said on Tuesday the United States was “ready to talk any time North Korea would like to talk," appearing to back away from a key US demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal.

The White House has declined to say whether President Donald Trump, who has taken a tougher rhetorical line against North Korea than Tillerson, gave approval for the overture.

A day after Tillerson's comments at Washington's Atlantic Council think tank, the White House official, who declined to be named, laid out a more restrictive formula for any diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

"The administration is united in insisting that any negotiations with North Korea must wait until the regime fundamentally improves its behaviour," the official said. "As the secretary of state himself has said, this must include, but is not limited to, no further nuclear or missile tests."

In his speech, however, Tillerson did not explicitly set a testing freeze as a requirement before talks can begin. He said it would be “tough to talk” if Pyongyang decided to test another device in the middle of discussions and that “a period of quiet” would be needed for productive discussions.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert on Wednesday appeared to walk back part of Tillerson's proposal, saying there would have to be a suspension of North Korean nuclear and missile tests for an undefined length of time before any talks could take place.

"And we certainly haven't seen that right now," she told reporters, insisting Tillerson had not unveiled a new policy and was "on the same page" as the White House.