WORLD
1 MIN READ
'SuperPutin' exhibition opens in Moscow
The exhibition features some 30 paintings and sculptures of Vladimir Putin in a variety of poses. It reflects the personality cult developing around the Russian president, who is almost assured of a 4th term in office in 2018 elections.
'SuperPutin' exhibition opens in Moscow
A photographer prepares to take pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the ‘SuperPutin’ exhibition in Moscow on December 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
December 14, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin – riding a brown bear in medieval armour, cuddling a puppy and dressed as Santa Claus.

The pictures are not his latest publicity photos, but rather artwork at a new Moscow exhibition focused on Russia’s leader.

'SuperPutin' features some 30 works by Russian artists depicting Putin in various poses.

RECOMMENDED

The exhibition opened on the same day Putin announced his bid for a fourth term as Russia’s president, an election in 2018 he is almost guaranteed to win.

TRT World's Julia Lyubova visited the exhibition, which runs until January 15 at the UMAM museum in Moscow.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan