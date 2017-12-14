Five years ago on December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old gunman, Adam Lanza, attacked the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

He slaughtered 20 children, most of them between six and seven, as well as six staff members before he shot himself dead.

Lanza also killed his mother before he attacked the school.

The attack was seen by many as the most horrific in a long and continuing history of shooting deaths in the United States.