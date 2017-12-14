A suicide bomber disguised as a policeman blew himself up inside a police training camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday and killed at least 17 officers, officials said.

Police spokesman Major Mohamed Hussein said the attacker had explosives strapped to his body and infiltrated the General Kahiye Police Training Academy during an early morning parade.

Earlier, officials said they had moved the bodies of 15 victims as well as 17 injured people.

The militant group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack and gave a higher death toll.

"We killed 27 police (officers) and injured more," Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's military operations spokesman, said.

Al Shabab carries out frequent bombings in Mogadishu and other towns.