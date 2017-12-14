A capsule carrying US, Russian and Italian astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a five-month mission, a NASA TV live broadcast showed.

The spacecraft brought back Randy Bresnik from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Sergey Ryazanskiy from Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Italy's Paolo Nespoli with the European Space Agency.

The capsule landed in the windswept and snow-covered steppe in Kazakhstan's central Karaganda region at 0837 GMT.

Smiling Ryazanskiy was the first to emerge from the capsule's hatch, assisted by rescue workers.