Thousands of Palestinians gathered in Gaza City to mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hamas, one of the two major political parties in Palestine.

Hamas was founded in 1987 by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and leaders of Palestine's Muslim Brotherhood after the beginning of the first intifada. The Hamas Charter affirmed in 1988 that the group was founded to liberate Palestine from the Israeli occupation.

The organisation's chief, Ismail Haniya, recently called for a third intifada, following the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Buses brought in men, women and children brandishing Hamas' green flags or sporting green scarves to the al-Katiba Square for Thursday's rally.

TRT World's Mohammad Mansour reports from Gaza.

Israel closes Gaza border crossings

Israel announced the closure of its Gaza border crossings on Thursday in response to daily rocket fire from the enclave over the past week, after US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, stoking Palestinian anger.