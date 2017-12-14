The presidents of China and South Korea sought Thursday to repair relations strained over a US anti-missile defence system, but the the incident of Chinese security beating a South Korean photojournalist has cast a pall over the summit.

Relations between Beijing and Seoul have been icy since South Korea allowed the United States to install the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system to guard against threats from North Korea.

China considers THAAD a threat to its own security, and has imposed economic measures against South Korean companies in a move seen as retaliation.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signalled their willingness to improve relations as they met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi said Moon's first state visit to Beijing was an "important opportunity to improve relations as we seek to find ways to carve a better path based on mutual respect and trust."

The Chinese president said he was willing to "step up" communication and co-ordination with Moon, stating that "we shall deepen the connection and accurately navigate the bilateral relationship."

He added the two countries could also support each other and increase co-operation as they prepared for their respective Winter Olympic games, to be hosted in Pyeongchang next year and in Beijing in 2022.

Moon praised Xi, calling him a "very sincere and reliable leader in terms of both words and behaviour."

China and South Korea were "partners set by destiny to walk the path of mutual prosperity and co-operate for world peace," he said, while acknowledging the recent "temporary difficulties."

North Korea talks?

Improving Sino-Korean ties has become increasingly important amid growing concern that bellicose rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang could spark war on the Korean peninsula.

The two leaders met amid mixed US signals that Washington is willing to hold talks with Pyongyang.