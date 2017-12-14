The Turkish army’s chief of staff hosted two US commanders and their Iraqi counterpart in Ankara on Thursday, at a time when Iraq has declared it defeated Daesh completely, after years of fierce fighting.

“At the meeting, the general security situation in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria, and the measures required to be taken in the fight terrorist organisations were discussed,” Turkish Armed Forces said on Thursday where the US part also issued the same statement.

The generals discussed the post-Daesh era in Iraq, focusing on how to prevent any possible comeback of the group.

However, Daesh's presence in Iraq is not the only concern for Turkey as it continues its fight against the PKK inside its borders and keeps alert against the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK.

Turkish-Iraqi relations

There had been tensions between Ankara and Baghdad over the continued presence of Turkish forces in a camp in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa.

Turkish forces have been stationed in Bashiqa following an invitation by Baghdad in order to train the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Peshmerga forces in the fight against Daesh.

The Baghdad government, on the other hand, later considered the situation as “a move against its sovereignty”.

The KRG controls the northern part of the country, while the Baghdad government controls the rest.

The case had played a major role in the strained relations until Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi reached an agreement over the gradual withdrawal of Turkish forces, unless there was a threat against Turkey by Daesh or the PKK in Iraq.

With the KRG’s unilateral decision to hold an independence vote, Ankara and Baghdad prioritised Iraq's territorial integrity and intensified their co-operation.

Troops from both countries conducted joint drills near the Turkish border with Iraq, in a KRG-controlled area. Baghdad sought to take control of all the disputed areas which the KRG took control of under the guise of fighting against Daesh. And the Iraqi army pushed Peshmerga forces towards the 2005 borders, decided when Baghdad first officially accepted the semi-autonomous government.