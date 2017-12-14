WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four children killed after train and school bus collide in France
"All emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis coordination unit set up," says Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
Four children killed after train and school bus collide in France
Rescue workers are seen on the site of collision between train and school bus in Millas, France December 14, 2017 in this handout picture. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 14, 2017

Four teenagers were killed and seven seriously injured after a train and a school bus collided outside the town of Perpignan in southwestern France on Thursday, the interior ministry said.

TV images showed a long line of ambulance and emergency service vehicles near the crossing where the collision occurred.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe described the crash as a "terrible accident" and said on Twitter he was heading to the scene, more than 850 km (530 miles) from Paris.

"All emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis coordination unit set up," an official at the local Millas townhall told Reuters.

RECOMMENDED

The interior ministry said seven people in the bus, which was carrying teenagers aged between 13 to 17, were seriously injured among the 19 aboard.

An SNCF spokeswoman said the train was running at 80 kilometres an hour at the time of the accident and 25 people were on board. Three of those were slightly injured.

France has suffered several train incidents in the past few decades. In 2013, a train derailment in central France killed at least six people. One of the deadliest was in 1988, when a commuter train heading into Paris’ Gare de Lyon crashed into a stationary train, killing 56 people, after its brakes failed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan