Two nephews of Venezuela's first lady were sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for drug conspiracy convictions by a judge who said their ineptness at their criminal craft and otherwise crimeless background earned them leniency.

US District Judge Paul A Crotty said Efrain Campo and his cousin Francisco Flores "were not the most astute drug dealers who existed. They were in over their heads."

Yet, he added, they schemed in 2015 to capitalise on their political connections to make the flight of a drug-laden private plane from Venezuela to Honduras seem legitimate. Besides the prison time, the judge also imposed $50,000 fines.

Campo, 31, and Flores, 33, are nephews of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores. A jury convicted them in November 2016 of conspiring to import more than 770 kilogrammes (1,700 pounds) of cocaine into the US and other charges that carried a potential life sentence.

Assistant US Attorney Emil Bove requested a 30-year sentence, saying the men were trying to raise millions of dollars in drug proceeds to help fund a political campaign to keep their family in power in a country where its leaders have a reputation for "locking up" those who oppose them.

Defence lawyers requested no more than a 10-year term, saying the men were novices in the drug trade and they never transported drugs.

Each man apologised before the sentence was announced.

"I am very remorseful and ashamed for all the harm and suffering this has caused," Campo said.

"I'm so sorry for the terrible mistake I committed," Flores said. "We're all human, and sometimes we sin."