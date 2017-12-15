WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan imposes fresh sanctions on North Korea
The measures freeze assets of 19 more North Korean institutions, an attempt to put pressure on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear weapons and missile development.
Japan imposes fresh sanctions on North Korea
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seen walking past a Japanese flag at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, December 27, 2016, in Honolulu, has vowed to maximize pressure on Pyongyang. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2017

Japan said on Friday it had added 19 more entities to its list of organisations and individuals targeted by asset-freeze sanctions on North Korea.

The sanctions list now comprises 103 entities and 108 individuals in total, including seven Chinese entities, five Chinese individuals, one Singaporean entity and two Namibian entities, it said.

They include organisations involved in financial services, coal and minerals trading, transportation and sending North Korean labourers abroad, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Japan has already imposed strict sanctions on North Korea, including a blanket ban on trade and port calls.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said: "North Korea launched an ICBM ballistic missile that landed in our exclusive economic zone and continues to repeat provocative commentaries.

"In light of this, as we host a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on December 15, we have decided on the asset freeze in order to further increase pressure" on the reclusive state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan