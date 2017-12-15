WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin’s ex-minister sentenced to eight years for taking bribe
The judge says former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev received a 2 million bribe in exchange for approving the sale of state-controlled oil company Bashneft to Rosneft, another state-run oil group.
Putin’s ex-minister sentenced to eight years for taking bribe
Alexei Ulyukayev (R) who was charged with accepting a bribe, waits for the start of a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, December 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2017

A Russian court on Friday sentenced former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev to eight years in a penal colony after convicting him for taking a bribe from an ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Ulyukayev, the highest-ranking official arrested in Putin's 17 years in power, must also pay a fine of 130 million roubles ($2.2 million), judge Larisa Semyonova said.

"Ulyukayev is guilty of having taken a bribe as he carried out official duties," said the judge of the Moscow court.

Ulyukayev demanded the money in India's Goa where he was on a working trip, after his ministry approved the sale of a government stake in oil firm Bashneft to Rosneft, the judge added.

Court bailiffs put handcuffs on Ulyukayev and escorted him to a cage in the courtroom after the presiding judge had pronounced the sentence.

Prosecutors earlier called for him to face 10 years in a "harsh regime" prison colony for taking the bribe from Igor Sechin, head of the state oil giant Rosneft, in a sting operation.

Ulyukayev, who became economic development minister in 2013, was arrested at Rosneft's headquarters last year after being handed a bag containing $2 million by Sechin, who had asked security forces to set up a sting.

RECOMMENDED

Sechin told investigators that Ulyukayev had demanded the bribe in return for backing a controversial deal in which Rosneft acquired a stake in Bashneft, another state-run oil group.

"Like death sentence"

Ulyukayev had originally opposed the sale of the stake to Rosneft but later endorsed it after Putin said it would help fill state coffers.

Ulyukayev has denied the charge, saying that he believed the bag contained expensive wines that Sechin had promised him to celebrate the deal.

The prosecution did not provide any proof that Ulyukayev opened the bag of marked notes and therefore knew he was receiving a bribe.

Sechin has failed to attend court hearings despite being summoned as a witness.

Most of Russia's penal colonies are in remote locations and offer prisoners little contact with families, Ulyukayev had earlier said sentence in these camps would effectively be death sentence.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan